Letters to the Editor for May 5, 2022: Irreplaceable character

Irreplaceable character

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

I just completed a one-week overview tour of Richmond to prospective residents considering relocating to the area. The group fell in love with the city, and was impressed with its architectural, culinary and cultural aspects.

The group's top comments were related to the city's historic and architectural splendor. It definitely is a defining element that sets Richmond apart from more mundane cities characterized by prefab generic buildings and parking lots.

We went to see The Jefferson Hotel and on the way, the group marveled at the beauty of the Second Baptist Church building. I could not tell them that this landmark, character-defining structure could potentially be demolished to make way for a parking lot.

There are parking-lot cities across the United States that fail to showcase a unique sense of place. Do not let Richmond lose it’s irreplaceable character. Save the Second Baptist Church building for generations to enjoy and love.

William Billingsley.