Letters to the Editor for May 5, 2022: Rezoning River City Middle

Rezoning River City Middle

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

I was pleased to read a recent article noting how four Richmond School Board members flipped and approved the rezoning of River City Middle School.

As a social worker with a background in public child welfare and school-based social work, I am highly concerned that River City Middle students and staff members were placed in an overcrowded environment, especially during a pandemic. In the wake of the Fox Elementary fire, school safety should be on our minds more than ever in Richmond.

Despite the resolution for River City Middle, I urge City Council to continue pursuing a policy on school size to prevent future overcrowding. There never should be unsafe circumstances at one school while there is space at another school in the same district.

There are so many barriers to student learning, teacher retention and equity in schools. Overcrowding is one concern that City Council can address right now.

Kathleen Hawkins.