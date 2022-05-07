Letters to the Editor for May 8, 2022: A Mother's Day tribute

A Mother's Day tribute

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Mother’s Day is a celebration of motherhood, maternal bonds, and the influence and effect of moms in society.

The first American Mother’s Day was celebrated in 1907, when Anna Jarvis held a worship service at Andrews Methodist Episcopal Church in Grafton, West Virginia.

It has been said that the Creator didn’t have enough “Guardian Angels” to go around; therefore, He molded “(Earth) Angel Mothers.” What a bountiful blessing for the rest of us.

Mothers give our children guidance, hope, inspiration and promise. They empower our children to become whole, curious, independent and optimistic.

In essence, mothers promote “roots of responsibility” and “wings of wonderment” within and among our children.

Over the past century and more, the value of Mother’s Day has been espoused by so many, but none more eloquently and succinctly than President Abraham Lincoln: “All that I am or ever hope to be, I owe to my angel mother. I remember my mother’s prayers and they have always followed me. They have clung to me all my life.”

I enthusiastically and wholeheartedly agree with Lincoln: Mothers definitely are our “Earth Angels.”

John L. Horton.