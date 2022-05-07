Letters to the Editor for May 8, 2022: Learn from state history

Learn from state history

A recent news article covered the ongoing Joint Legislative Audit & Review Commission study of Virginia's income tax structure, and how to modernize it and make it more fair. The report's recommendations are to be finalized by September, and they hopefully will reflect JLARC's usual thoroughness and sound policy positions.

Nevertheless, the article makes clear that Gov. Glenn Youngkin and the House of Delegates have no desire to await JLARC's recommendations. Apparently irrespective of immediate and longer-term needs of Virginians for vital state services, they continue to press for immediate income tax changes, such as doubling the standard deduction. House Appropriations Chair Barry Knight, R-Virginia Beach, said: "Right now, we are not looking in the future."

That certainly is the case, as today's surplus quickly will evaporate the next time the economy slows and income tax revenue falls. The surplus should be deployed to address critical deficiencies in our mental health, education and health care systems, as well as our roads and bridges.

The House's tax cut proposals are complicating the General Assembly's adoption of a budget for next year, and they should be rejected in favor of the state Senate's more moderate approach. Major income tax changes should be considered during the 2023 legislative session, in light of the JLARC study results. That would be the prudent and conservative course of action.

Youngkin and the House's current strategy reminds me of former Gov. Jim Gilmore's push to eliminate the personal property tax on cars. This move was ill-considered and never fully implemented because of difficulties it created with funding for localities.

We should learn from that history. Cutting taxes simply because there is a temporary surplus in the state treasury is neither wise nor conservative.

