Letters to the Editor for May 9, 2022: How to spot housing scams

How to spot housing scams

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Recent news about house rental scams in the Richmond area brought to mind an experience that I had and what I learned about how to spot them. There are several clear warning signs.

First, the price is too good to be true. You can stop right there and Google the address. You most likely will find the house for "rent" also is listed for sale or rent on a real estate website, such as Zillow.

Second, the rental period is for one month at a time, something that rarely happens. Third, the rentals almost always are furnished, which also is uncommon.

If you need more convincing, the prices — in addition to being too good to be true — often are an unusual amount, such as $937 per month. These are telltale signs that the listing is a scam. Do not give any information, and certainly no money, to anyone associated with the rental listing.

In addition to being an astute consumer, you can attempt to be a good citizen by notifying the service that posted the scam, as well as the real estate agency that listed the property.

Mary Coiner.