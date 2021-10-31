Letters to the Editor for Nov. 1, 2021: Maybe some early lessons on diversity at top schools

Maybe some early lessons on diversity at top schools

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

From the recent reporting on diversity in the state’s Governor’s Schools, I noted a remark by Steve Ballowe, director of the Maggie Walker program when it launched in 1991. At that time, of 70 total students, 15 were Black, or more than 20% of the total. Even then, Ballowe noted that Maggie Walker relied on local school systems for its student pool.

But in light of falling percentages over the decades, perhaps there should be examination of school system practices in the early years compared with now. What were the racial and geographic breakdowns? What early education experience did students receive? This might provide further insight into what isn’t working and what might.

Perhaps a consortium of state universities could assemble a task force of students and faculty to conduct such a study. And if Gov. Ralph Northam were to provide financing, it would show that the commonwealth is interested in taking action, rather just talking about a diversity issue that impacts all Governor’s Schools in Virginia.

Ward C. Bourn.