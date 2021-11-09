Letters to the Editor for Nov. 10, 2021: Array of reasons, not just one, for casting the ballot

Array of reasons, not just

one, for casting the ballot

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

In his recent post-election column, Michael Paul Williams asserts that Republicans were propelled into the state's highest offices "by an issue spun out of whole cloth," referring to education and the teaching of race. I can only speak for myself, but my reasons for voting Republican include the Southern border, high gas prices, empty grocery store shelves and, closer to home, the Richmond casino initiative — casinos are not built with money gamblers win.

Race is the most convenient hook that Democrats have to hang their Virginia defeat on, but I'm betting they will keep losing until they get in step with the majority of America's taxpayers.

David Skinner.