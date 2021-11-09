Letters to the Editor for Nov. 10, 2021: As pendulum swings in Va., will it do the same in U.S.?

As pendulum swings in Va.,

will it do the same in U.S.?

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

In his recent post-election column, Michael Paul Williams nails the key reason why Republicans turned the tables on the Democrats in the Virginia election. According to exit polls, white women in particular turned out for Republicans after they had been disgusted by Donald Trump in the 2020 election. Why did they swing back? It was largely due to Glenn Youngkin's public education message, with its racial and cultural appeals aimed squarely at white parents.

An even bigger surprise was the narrow defeat of a Richmond ballot referendum for a casino to be built by Black owners in a minority area of South Richmond. That vote went sharply along racial lines, with Black and Latino voters welcoming the project for an economically depressed area.

As Williams noted, "America has a long history of white backlash to Black progress." It is clear that the pendulum has swung back in Virginia to regressive times. Will this happen nationwide in the 2022 midterms?

Jane Nims.