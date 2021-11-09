 Skip to main content
Letters to the Editor for Nov. 10, 2021: Black-and-white is too limited a lens for election
Letters to the Editor for Nov. 10, 2021: Black-and-white is too limited a lens for election

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Michael Paul Williams' recent post-election column paints the rejection of a Richmond casino as a racist coup by whites and attributes the election of Republican Glenn Youngkin as governor to a resurgence of race-baiting. Were all casino opponents white? Did he notice the election of Winsome Sears as the first African American woman to statewide office as lieutenant governor?

Race relations will never improve when the media continue to paint every issue as Black vs. white.

Jim Daniels.

Chester.

