Letters to the Editor for Nov. 10, 2021: Legitimate concerns were captured in election results
Legitimate concerns were

captured in vote results

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

The recent post-election column by Michael Paul Williams is disappointing in its characterization of all results being a product of racism.

Williams has been a key contributor to raising awareness of racial issues, but it is not helpful or accurate to discount concerns of Virginia parents on education, or concerns of the Richmond community about a casino, as phony or racist. He then projects the results into a crystal ball that reveals not the future but his fears and bias.

We need to tone down the rhetoric.

Simeon Austin.

Chester.

