Letters to the Editor for Nov. 10, 2021: Like a military mission, vaccination aims to win

Like a military mission,

vaccination aims to win

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

I read with interest the recent Letters to the Editor from two local doctors about the COVID-19 vaccine.

One who opposed mandates talked about the right to decide after receiving information about risks and benefits. The vaccine has been around since March of this year, and millions of people (me included) have taken it with no problem. There have been some issues, and no product is 100% effective. But amid a deadly pandemic, how much more time and information is needed?

The other doctor, a military veteran, said vaccine mandates — as in, following orders — is for a common good. I, too, am ex-military, and the mission of vaccination is to subdue COVID. Like soldiers, we are on a mission to win this fight.

It is easy to give reasons to not do something, but sometimes one has to look at the big picture and think of the overall effect, not oneself.

Steve Sekerdy.