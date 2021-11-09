Letters to the Editor for Nov. 10, 2021: Touting accomplishments would be a winning ticket

Touting accomplishments

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Former Gov. Terry McAuliffe ran a campaign focused on telling voters why they shouldn't vote for Republicans. It didn't work, and it didn't have to be this way.

A better campaign would have given voters the reasons to vote for him, and McAuliffe had bona fides to run on: transforming lives by restoring people's right to vote, setting the stage for luring Amazon HQ2 to Virginia and being a champion for Medicaid expansion. And Democrats had a laundry list of legislative accomplishments to trumpet and build on.

None of that seemed to matter to the statewide ticket. But in the Richmond area, effective campaigns by Dels. Dawn Adams, Schuyler VanValkenburg and Rodney Willett showed that running on what you've done — and what you're going to do to better your community — works. They did that by being in their communities, talking to voters and not simply relying on base turnout to win.

Their efforts offer lessons for the statewide ticket — and Democrats everywhere.

Andrew Pike.