Letters to the Editor for Nov. 11, 2021: A fitting perspective for Veterans Day and beyond

A fitting perspective for
Veterans Day and beyond
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
As an Air Force veteran, I think about this statement from an unknown author: "A veteran — whether active duty, retired, National Guard or Reserve — is someone who, at one point in his or her life, wrote a blank check made payable to the 'United States of America,' for an amount of 'up to and including my life.' ”
That is an honor, and there are too many people who no longer understand it.
Greg Surpless.
Amelia Court House.