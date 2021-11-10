 Skip to main content
Letters to the Editor for Nov. 11, 2021: A fitting perspective for Veterans Day and beyond
Editor, Times-Dispatch:

As an Air Force veteran, I think about this statement from an unknown author: "A veteran — whether active duty, retired, National Guard or Reserve — is someone who, at one point in his or her life, wrote a blank check made payable to the 'United States of America,' for an amount of 'up to and including my life.' ”

That is an honor, and there are too many people who no longer understand it.

Greg Surpless.

Amelia Court House.

