Letters to the Editor for Nov. 11, 2021: Compassion may carry the day for a classmate

Compassion may carry

the day for a classmate

In last week's news story about the Hanover County School Board public comment meeting on guidelines for transgender students, a father said he has no hatred for anybody and yet wants to deny a child the dignity of being called by her chosen name. He cites the hardship on his daughter — “it was hard for her young mind to process” — of having a transgender classmate, as if it were more difficult than what her classmate’s young mind has to process every hour of every day.