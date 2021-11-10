Letters to the Editor for Nov. 11, 2021: Election results reflect progress for diversity

Election results reflect

progress for diversity

Though Michael Paul Williams, in his recent post-election column, says “our moment of racial reckoning in Virginia” expired on Election Day, I characterize the results as evidence that we, as a society, continue to make tangible progress.

There were terrible injustices in our past, and we still have a ways to go before we reach the promised land of equal opportunity for all. But Virginia voters did elect Winsome Sears, a Black woman, as lieutenant governor and Jason Miyares, a Cuban American, as attorney general. Both won with essentially the same margin as Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin. There was no splitting of the ticket here. Can we not celebrate this historic achievement?