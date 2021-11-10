Letters to the Editor for Nov. 11, 2021: Maybe Urban One could still spin gold from plan

Maybe Urban One could

still spin gold from plan

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

As a president of a civic association, I know that developers often will work will neighbors to make a project work. So I hope Urban One won't abandon the location of its proposed casino and resort in South Richmond.

We all know that for now, the casino won't happen as a result of the recent referendum. But what about staying in development mode for other elements of the plan, which include hotel, entertainment and green space components?

Tourism officials note that hotels are much needed to attract visitors and conventions to the region. Other elements of the resort could provide additional tax revenue to the city.

Before Urban One scraps the project, why not go back to the drawing board and turn pieces into viable options for Richmond. Take a page from the Navy Hill proposal: Though the total package was not approved, a redevelopment plan for the Public Safety Building downtown is the next best thing.

Jerome Legions.