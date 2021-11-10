Letters to the Editor for Nov. 11, 2021: Reflections on mobility and veterans' perseverance

Reflections on mobility and
veterans' perseverance
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
For Veterans Day ... in my time at the McGuire Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Richmond — five years this coming January — I have been privileged to watch the way veterans move.
I see them roll their walkers down long hallways. I see them use canes, knee scooters, forearm crutches, and manual and motorized wheelchairs, some with patches indicating their branch of service.
I have seen an injured veteran who had not stood for months stand at the parallel bars. Near the spinal cord injury unit, I have seen a veteran in a gigantic exoskeleton taking momentous steps down the hallway, with his formidable outer layer matched by his inspiring inner fortitude.
As an occupational therapist who prescribes wheeled mobility and completes home evaluations, part of my assessment includes asking veterans why they want to move. They tell me they need to get groceries. They want to go to church. They hope to get to their mailbox. They would like to go upstairs.
For one veteran on the hospice unit, her most meaningful movements consisted of feeding herself or holding someone’s hand.
My favorite act of mobility is a veteran who propels himself in one of the plastic blue transport chairs provided by the hospital. Transport chairs have high seats and are designed to be pushed by someone else — unlike a wheelchair, there are no wheels on the sides that allow for propulsion by arm. During the pandemic, we have missed our volunteers who typically assist us by providing transport.
So this veteran uses his cane as an oar, and he alternates taking strokes on either side of him. In the current of people, it is as if he is coming from a faraway place, and I am upriver.
He declines assistance from passers-by. As we near, I see him fight the current, finding in himself a means to overcome it.
Erin Buckley.
Richmond.