Letters to the Editor for Nov. 11, 2021: Reflections on mobility and veterans' perseverance

Reflections on mobility and

veterans' perseverance

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

For Veterans Day ... in my time at the McGuire Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Richmond — five years this coming January — I have been privileged to watch the way veterans move.

I see them roll their walkers down long hallways. I see them use canes, knee scooters, forearm crutches, and manual and motorized wheelchairs, some with patches indicating their branch of service.

I have seen an injured veteran who had not stood for months stand at the parallel bars. Near the spinal cord injury unit, I have seen a veteran in a gigantic exoskeleton taking momentous steps down the hallway, with his formidable outer layer matched by his inspiring inner fortitude.

As an occupational therapist who prescribes wheeled mobility and completes home evaluations, part of my assessment includes asking veterans why they want to move. They tell me they need to get groceries. They want to go to church. They hope to get to their mailbox. They would like to go upstairs.

For one veteran on the hospice unit, her most meaningful movements consisted of feeding herself or holding someone’s hand.