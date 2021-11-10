Letters to the Editor for Nov. 11, 2021: Separating the issues in gender identity policies

Separating the issues in

gender identity policies

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Last week's news story about the Hanover County School Board public comment meeting on gender identity policies was reasonably balanced. There is, however, a false equivalency built into the policies and coverage of them.

Many people who oppose these policies would agree that students should be allowed to dress in nongendered ways. Certainly, let’s let kids dress however they want, rather than imposing conformity on them. But clothing autonomy is very different than compelling speech from teachers and other students, when that speech goes against their scientific or sometimes religious beliefs. It’s very different than effectively erasing sex-based protections for girls.

This issue is not about students being scared to use bathrooms with transgender classmates. Rather, it’s about female students who would be justifiably afraid of male students taking advantage of permissive policies to harass, film or assault them. Really, this question isn’t about transgenderism at all. It’s about male and female, and the fact that women and girls are overwhelmingly the victims of sexual assault, while males are overwhelmingly the perpetrators of it.