Letters to the Editor for Nov. 12, 2021: Considerations about new vision for Monument Ave.

Considerations about new

vision for Monument Ave.

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

The recent column by Michael Lawrence Dickinson (“Monumental reckoning and reconciliation”) was thoughtful and beautifully expressed. I don’t argue with his opinion.

I do wish, though, that some sort of commission could immediately be set up to move forward on what replaces the monuments to the Confederacy and the message that they represented. I tire of hearing friends in outlying suburbs, thinking they are clever, referring to “Pedestal Avenue,” however apt.

I also hope, as we consider people of color who have contributed mightily to racial justice in Virginia, that we also think of potential white Virginians, male or female, who have been overlooked where monumental achievement is concerned. An obvious such person would be Nobel Peace Prize winner George C. Marshall.