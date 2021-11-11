Letters to the Editor for Nov. 12, 2021: Demolition of city church would tear historic fabric

Demolition of city church

would tear historic fabric

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

An old threat to the architectural heritage of Richmond has resurfaced: The owner of The Jefferson Hotel is seeking city approval to demolish the Second Baptist Church building, purchased in 1991. Similar plans were announced in 1992, and I remember writing to Booty Armstrong, then vice chairman of the hotel's parent, imploring him to consider profitable uses for the property, such as a fitness center or a conference center.

The 1906 church building was designed by prominent architect William C. Noland, partner in the now Baskervill firm, who also designed St. James' Episcopal Church and Congregation Beth Ahabah, both historic properties farther west on Franklin Street. Second Baptist is on the National Register of Historic Places.

There are certainly numerous market-based uses for the building that could expand the offerings and amenities of the city’s prestigious hotel. If parking is the issue, a smartly designed deck on hotel property south of Main Street would improve the streetscape and enhance Monroe Ward by reducing the vast wasteland of surface parking lots. In contrast, a surface parking lot on Franklin next to the fabled hotel would be deplorable.