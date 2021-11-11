Letters to the Editor for Nov. 12, 2021: For Medicare enrollment, look beyond the premium

For Medicare enrollment,

look beyond the premium

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

With Medicare open enrollment upon us, a word of caution for you or a loved one: As a health care provider, I encourage you to look at any Medicare Advantage plan's coverage and availability in your area, not just the cost of the premium.

A recent patient was in an intensive care unit because the insurer did not participate with many home health companies in our area, and the preferred provider was overwhelmed with service requests. It is very frustrating to send a patient to a bustling emergency department for care that a home health provider could manage in the patient’s home.

The past 18 months of the pandemic have shown that our fragile elders have been shortchanged when they require more care than families can provide. So don't simply choose a plan based on the lowest premium — it may cost a lot more in the long run.

Laura Kreisa.

Nurse practitioner,