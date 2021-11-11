Letters to the Editor for Nov. 12, 2021: Revisit Va. energy law to consider a broader plan

Revisit Va. energy law to

consider a broader plan

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

With the results of the recent election, Virginia now may have the opportunity to repeal the Virginia Clean Economy Act and adopt a more sensible plan that would not deny us affordable electricity.

Dominion Energy has stated that customers should expect a significant increase in power bills if the VCEA is implemented as written. Electricity will be significantly more expensive under the act than with an energy plan including 50% natural gas and coal.

Aside from the financial benefits to consumers, traditional power plants have very small footprints on our landscape compared with their utility-scale photovoltaic counterparts. They also do not require permanently destroying forests or planting row upon row of steel posts in productive farmland rather than grain. Carbon dioxide emissions are only one of our concerns, and we seem to be focused on that to the exclusion of all else.

We have a tendency to seek complicated solutions, as we often overcomplicate our problems. Sometimes we already have all of the components to the solution at our disposal; we must not be afraid to piece them together in a sensible way.