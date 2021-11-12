Letters to the Editor for Nov. 13, 2021: Construction education can create a path for 'makers'

Construction education can

create a path for ‘makers’

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Much of today’s reality TV is about “makers” — those who use their hands for baking, bladesmithing, glassmaking and other talents. But construction itself is a very real craft.

In high school, my career journey was transformed when I enrolled in a welding program. My brain needed tangible evidence to connect academics to the real world. When I saw how math and science applied to projects I designed and fabricated, things suddenly clicked. Learning was exciting, and the experience led to a meaningful career in industry and later in management.

There are millions of high school students today still searching for that “why” in relation to the application of academics. For some students, a day of academics without application creates boredom that can result in poor performance or even dropping out.

Free or affordable construction education in high schools and community colleges remains one of this country’s best-kept secrets. These programs are high-skill, high-tech, and suitable for youths and those seeking to retrain for a new career. Build Your Future (byf.org) offers resources for students, parents and teachers.