Letters to the Editor for Nov. 14, 2021: Blue, red, black, white and faith in Va. voters

Blue, red, Black, white

and faith in Va. voters

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

After reading Michael Paul Williams' recent post-election column, I was left with this question: Does he have faith in Virginia's electorate?

Democrats won all three statewide offices in the 2013 and 2017 elections. The party's presidential candidate has carried Virginia for the past four elections. Both U.S. senators and seven of 11 House members are Democrats.

Now, the same electorate that gave us a Democrat-trending commonwealth has elected Republicans to all three statewide offices and flipped control of the House of Delegates. Williams characterizes this as part of "America's about-face on race" and uses the term "white" eight times in negative connotations.

For him, the Virginia landscape continues to be seen only in terms of Black and white. That must complicate his answer to the question above.

David E. Lawrence.