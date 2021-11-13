Letters to the Editor for Nov. 14, 2021: Bottle bill could improve recycling in Virginia

Bottle bill could improve

recycling in Virginia

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

This Monday, Nov. 15, is National Recycling Day, a time to consider where Virginia stands since the first Earth Day in 1970 kicked off residential recycling in many communities. Our recycling systems are collapsing under the strain of contaminated recycling and the single-stream approach is broken. We need new systems.

The best way to improve recycling is with a beverage container deposit system: You pay a deposit on each can or bottle when you buy it, and you get the money back when you return it. In states with deposit systems, return rates exceeding 90% are being achieved.

The returned glass and plastic material collected in bottle-bill states is so clean that it can be made into new bottles, which is truly recycling. Virginia’s single-stream system is so contaminated that even after cleaning, plastic bottles can only be made into non-food-grade items such as carpet and benches. In our state, we pay to bury and burn a great source of raw materials that manufacturers are forced to buy from bottle-bill states.