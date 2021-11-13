Letters to the Editor for Nov. 14, 2021: City real estate tax rate comment is troubling

City real estate tax rate

comment is troubling

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Richmond's real estate tax rate will remain level next year, but residents will still pay more because of skyrocketing assessments. In the recent news story, it was refreshing to read that City Council members Reva Trammell and Mike Jones voted against keeping the same rate.

On the other hand, Councilwoman Ellen Robertson's comment was disturbing and racist: "The same people that decided we don't need a casino because they didn't want 'those people' to have it can afford" the retained rate, she said.

The anti-white rhetoric in the city needs to stop. I can only imagine the reaction and consequences if a white council member used the same comments with regard to any other racial group.

Martin Plotkin.