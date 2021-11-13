Letters to the Editor for Nov. 14, 2021: Debate on books can lose sight of visual references

Debate on books can lose

Not to join the morass of recent election prattle, but as a book editor, any mention of banning books is troubling. The idea that children will have nightmares about the novel "Beloved" is not quite out of the top drawer argument-wise. You don’t need to have read Lacan or Saussure to know that if people have not already been introduced to sexual content or violence (most likely through TV or music videos), then reading it is the least of their worries.

The reason we associate the word “cow” to a cow is because we have seen an image of it. To argue that classic literature should be banned because of so-called “graphic depictions” is extemporaneous. If readers do not already identify sex or violence with certain images, it is all the harder for them to “imagine,” least to say have nightmares about, something they have no visual reference for.

Furthermore, why not ban Faulkner, Hemingway (“Hills Like White Elephants” is a story about an unmarried couple and an abortion) or Flannery O’Connor (a young boy gets raped in one "The Violent Bear It Away")? If parents are so disturbed by content, maybe they should fret about what their kids are watching, not reading.