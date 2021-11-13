Letters to the Editor for Nov. 14, 2021: Lamenting a vote that cuts path of prosperity for city

Lamenting a vote that cuts

path of prosperity for city

I am very disappointed that Richmond won't be getting the Urban One casino project — its jobs with benefits; its concerts and other entertainment; and its tax revenue and economic impact from the patrons, regional tourism and tandem businesses that would have developed in conjunction with the proposal.

Folks yelled and screamed about not having a casino in their neighborhood, but when the project found a home in South Richmond where it was wanted and needed, people who did not reside in that community — who would not have to set foot in the casino-resort or perhaps even drive by it — still voted it down.