Letters to the Editor for Nov. 15, 2021: Recalling when wasteful spending had its 'moment'

Recalling when wasteful spending had its ‘moment’

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Former U.S. Sen. William Proxmire of Wisconsin, who served from 1957 through 1988, created the Golden Fleece Award to “honor” agencies and entities he felt were wasting taxpayer money. During the program’s run from 1975 to 1988, Proxmire bestowed the distinction 168 times. For example, in 1977, he gave the award to the Justice Department for spending $27,000 (about $120,000 when adjusted for inflation) to find out “why prisoners want to get out of jail.”

Proxmire, a Democrat who filled the seat left vacant after Joseph McCarthy’s death, did not travel abroad for Senate business and even returned more than $900,000 to the Treasury from his office allowances.

I wonder how Proxmire would react to the Build Back Better legislation in Congress. His monthly citation became a political staple and high-profile moment to spotlight wasteful government spending. In recent years, U.S. Rep. French Hill, R-Ark., revived the Golden Fleece Award.

Don’t hear much about that anymore, do you?

Glenn Dean.