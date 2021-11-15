Letters to the Editor for Nov. 16, 2021: A head-shaking dozen years for VEC project

A head-shaking dozen
years for VEC project
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
I read with great anxiety the recent news story regarding the Virginia Employment Commission's new computer system, which has been 12 years in the making. Have we all become so complacent about government inefficiency that news that should be shocking and appalling is accepted as the norm?
If any corporation of any size took 12 years to complete its work, it would long since have gone out of business. The time wasted and expenses incurred for the VEC project clearly indicate an organization in need of a compete revamping.
Ernest A. Mooney Jr.
Richmond.