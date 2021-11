A time for outreach and

civility in a new season

I was pleased to read in a recent Jeff E. Schapiro column that Republican Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin recently reached out to a Democratic state senator from near his home district. Too much of the rhetoric today divides us — who is focused on uniting us? Speak first to our similarities and shared values. I implore Youngkin to run an administration that becomes the bellwether for civility.