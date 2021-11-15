Letters to the Editor for Nov. 16, 2021: Fuller history, with painful truths, can pay dividends

Fuller history, with painful

truths, can pay dividends

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Regarding the recent debate over what is taught in public schools, I do believe that the truth, and the whole truth, has a rightful place. Having received my early education in Virginia public schools, I now see how many lies of commission ("slavery could be benevolent") I was taught. Yet the greater sin was of omission.

I never was taught about Jim Crow laws and lynchings; the Trail of Tears; child labor and labor unrest; the Tulsa Race Massacre of 1921; sundown towns and more. The list is long and continues with police killings of unarmed Black men, and attacks against Jews and Asians.

Based on my public education, I was ignorant of much of Virginia's and America's actual history, government and law. Would learning such true history be disturbing to some students now? Yes, or at least I would hope so.

Yet being armed with the truth of our past will prepare students to understand, and hopefully not repeat, the horrors. They will know better. We owe them this much, and national integrity cannot be built with ignorance.

John Vance.