Letters to the Editor for Nov. 16, 2021: Monologue, not dialogue, became an election issue

Monologue, not dialogue,

became an election issue

As Michael Paul Williams, in his recent post-election column, lamented the expiration of Virginia's “moment of racial reckoning,” perhaps he could understand the part played by progressives in bringing us to this point.

The problem with the “moment” was that it was a monologue. After the death of George Floyd, angry progressive voices told the nation what to think and what to do. And many who did not agree acquiesced. What the election may be telling us is that Virginia and the nation need less of a monologue and more of a dialogue.