 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letters to the Editor for Nov. 16, 2021: Thinking inside the box on a redistricting map
0 Comments

Letters to the Editor for Nov. 16, 2021: Thinking inside the box on a redistricting map

  • 0

Thinking inside the box

on a redistricting model

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

For all the hand-wringing about bias, partisanship and gerrymandering in Virginia's redistricting, I recommend a simple plan. Draw a vertical and horizontal grid across a map of Virginia. Move those lines up and down, left and right, forming roughly square areas of the state (no long, skinny rectangles) into districts of roughly the same population. Increase or decrease the number of lines to reflect the number of districts required.

This would be done using only population numbers. No demographics involving race, party, religion or any other category would be used. After all, why should anybody be guaranteed any particular constituency?

Paul K. Little.

Midlothian.

0 Comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News