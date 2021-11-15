Letters to the Editor for Nov. 16, 2021: Thinking inside the box on a redistricting map

Thinking inside the box

on a redistricting model

For all the hand-wringing about bias, partisanship and gerrymandering in Virginia's redistricting, I recommend a simple plan. Draw a vertical and horizontal grid across a map of Virginia. Move those lines up and down, left and right, forming roughly square areas of the state (no long, skinny rectangles) into districts of roughly the same population. Increase or decrease the number of lines to reflect the number of districts required.