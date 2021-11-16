Letters to the Editor for Nov. 17, 2021: Mining proposal raises concern in Charles City

Mining proposal raises

concern in Charles City

Aggregate Industries is proposing a sand and gravel mining operation in Charles City County that would be near a residential area and wetlands that empty into the James River.

Local wildlife abound at the site (including at least one identifiable bald eagle’s nest), and at least one stream that traverses the area could be impacted. The parcel also borders the Virginia Capital Trail, the popular cycling and pedestrian path for locals and tourists. And truck traffic to reach state Route 5 could be an issue, including for safety concerns along the trail.