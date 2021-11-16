Letters to the Editor for Nov. 17, 2021: Motivations may stretch beyond Virginia issues

Motivations may stretch

beyond Virginia issues

A recent Letter to the Editor correspondent, rejecting that Republicans won recent Virginia's statewide elections based on issues connected to race, lists the issues that motivated him to vote Republican in the recent election.

He cites the Southern border, but Virginia's governor has no power to control immigration. He cites empty grocery shelves, but I see shelves filled with merchandise — and in case, the governor has no power to stock grocery shelves. He cites Richmond's casino initiative, which was a referendum for the city's residents — not the governor — to decide.