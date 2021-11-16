Letters to the Editor for Nov. 17, 2021: The warning of history in censorship of books

The warning of history

in censorship of books

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

I read with shock and horror in a recent news story that members of the Spotsylvania County School Board made statements about burning books deemed inappropriate for students. Do they understand the kinds of regimes that did this in the past, as well as the level of control and censorship that was unleashed? Have they heard of the Holocaust?

We would be lucky if our children were learning about painful and horrific subject matter from our school libraries. But let's be real: You can burn all those books and our children still have the internet, and their phones and violent video games.

This is an issue of parenting. Supervise what your children are doing, have conversations, explain. Talk about books, TV, the internet, and everything they see on social media and in school hallways. Don't burn down what you are scared of facing and dealing with, directly with your children.

Monica Klisz.