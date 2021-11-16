Letters to the Editor for Nov. 17, 2021: The wisdom of shielding youth from some content

The wisdom of shielding

youth from some content

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Kudos to members of the Spotsylvania County School Board for supporting the removal of books with sexually explicit content from library shelves, as reported in a recent news story.

With having to navigate a pandemic, and the resultant school closures and virtual learning, plus the incessant dirge of doom and gloom in social and "entertainment" media, our youth are in a vise. Too many suffer in a climate that would challenge even the most mentally healthy adult.

From "The Hiding Place: The Triumphant True Story of Corrie Ten Boom," this quote resonates: "Some knowledge is too heavy for children. When you are older and stronger you can bear it. For now you must trust me to carry it for you."

Scott Duprey.