Letters to the Editor for Nov. 17, 2021: The wisdom of shielding youth from some content

The wisdom of shielding
youth from some content
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Kudos to members of the Spotsylvania County School Board for supporting the removal of books with sexually explicit content from library shelves, as reported in a recent news story.
With having to navigate a pandemic, and the resultant school closures and virtual learning, plus the incessant dirge of doom and gloom in social and "entertainment" media, our youth are in a vise. Too many suffer in a climate that would challenge even the most mentally healthy adult.
From "The Hiding Place: The Triumphant True Story of Corrie Ten Boom," this quote resonates: "Some knowledge is too heavy for children. When you are older and stronger you can bear it. For now you must trust me to carry it for you."
Scott Duprey.
Hague.