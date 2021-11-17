Letters to the Editor for Nov. 18, 2021: A different interpretation of words and deeds

A different interpretation
of words and deeds
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
A recent Letter to the Editor correspondent scolded churches for not touting the congressional infrastructure bills to their congregations, citing Jesus’ words (“Whatever you did for the least of these, you did for me”) as justification for massive government handouts.
Jesus was not telling the Roman government to feed the poor — he was promoting private acts of charity. So the spending legislation the correspondent supports has no Christian theological application other than the taxation part: Render unto Caesar ...
Robin Traywick Williams.
