Letters to the Editor for Nov. 18, 2021: Casino rejection casts snake eyes on the city

Casino rejection casts

snake eyes on the city

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Kudos to Richmond City Council members Reva Trammell and Michael Jones for supporting a casino in South Richmond and for gathering support from constituents. It’s too bad that others were too shortsighted to realize the benefits of the development project.

Such a shame for our city, missing out on the tax revenue, the green spaces and, most importantly, the jobs the casino could have bought. As noted in a recent news story, let's see if state Sen. Joe Morrissey and the city of Petersburg can get the job done.

Petersburg residents deserve a real estate tax break ($1.35 per $100 of assessed value), especially compared with us Richmond residents ($1.20 per $100). Seems we have too many City Council members who only know how to count upward, not downward.

Bob Putney.