Letters to the Editor for Nov. 18, 2021: City's sewer-overflow tool a good step on long path

City's sewer-overflow tool
a good step on long path
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Regarding the recent news story on Richmond's new real-time sewer overflow mapping tool, the city deserves praise for taking an innovative step to better protect the health of visitors to the James River. This tool will help people decide how to safely spend time on the river, and it is part of a broader monitoring system that will reduce pollution by allowing Richmond to better manage its sewage storage capacity.
At the same time, this publicly accessible information highlights just how much work lies ahead. Now we must ensure that the city gets steady investment to finally stop the sewage pollution problem stemming from its outdated combined sewer system by the state’s 2035 deadline.
The James River is central to the quality of life in Richmond. It is the source of our drinking water; attracts anglers, paddlers and hikers; and offers breathtaking views and peaceful moments for everyone who lives and works here.
Fortunately, the city has made important progress in recent years to reduce sewage overflows, including significant capacity increases at its wastewater treatment plant. But updating this aging infrastructure is a monumental task. Richmond estimates that it needs $883 million to stop these overflows.
State legislators are taking notice. This year, they appropriated $125 million made available from the federal government to address sewer overflows in Richmond, Lynchburg and Alexandria — an urgently needed down payment on the work ahead.
Steady support from Virginia’s leaders will finally end sewage overflows into the James and Potomac rivers, leaving a legacy of clean waterways for generations to come. In the meantime, knowledge is power, and James River visitors have an important new tool at their disposal.
Peggy Sanner.
Virginia executive director,
Chesapeake Bay Foundation.
Richmond.