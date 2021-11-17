Letters to the Editor for Nov. 18, 2021: City's sewer-overflow tool a good step on long path

City's sewer-overflow tool

a good step on long path

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Regarding the recent news story on Richmond's new real-time sewer overflow mapping tool, the city deserves praise for taking an innovative step to better protect the health of visitors to the James River. This tool will help people decide how to safely spend time on the river, and it is part of a broader monitoring system that will reduce pollution by allowing Richmond to better manage its sewage storage capacity.

At the same time, this publicly accessible information highlights just how much work lies ahead. Now we must ensure that the city gets steady investment to finally stop the sewage pollution problem stemming from its outdated combined sewer system by the state’s 2035 deadline.

The James River is central to the quality of life in Richmond. It is the source of our drinking water; attracts anglers, paddlers and hikers; and offers breathtaking views and peaceful moments for everyone who lives and works here.