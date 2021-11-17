Letters to the Editor for Nov. 18, 2021: Godwin name still seems fitting on college campus

Godwin name still seems

fitting on college campus

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Regarding the recent news story about John Tyler Community College renaming a building that honored Mills Godwin, no one did more to create the community college system than the late Virginia governor, who pushed it (and the sales tax to pay for it) through the General Assembly. He was the most transformative governor of the era.

Although Godwin started his career as a supporter of Massive Resistance, he changed. In 1964, he supported Lyndon Baines Johnson for president over Barry Goldwater and rode the Lady Byrd Special campaign train through Virginia. In 1974, Godwin appointed Richmond's James E. Sheffield as Virginia's first Black circuit judge since Reconstruction.

I understand the impetus for changing place names associated with Confederate leaders, but I wonder if the college acted in this case without recognizing the full context of Godwin's service to Virginia.

Alexander N. Simon.