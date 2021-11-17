Letters to the Editor for Nov. 18, 2021: Will the classics also fall aside in school book bans?

Will the classics also fall

aside in school book bans?

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

After reading the recent news story about the Spotsylvania County School Board supporting the removal of books with sexually explicit content from library shelves, I wonder: Is D.H. Lawrence’s “Lady Chatterley’s Lover” in the library or on school reading lists, or is it referenced during discussions of classic literature? Anyone who has read the novel surely was crimsoned by its contents.

If parents who find life’s realities objectionable could have their way, young-adults-to-be would be even more sheltered and ill-prepared for life than they already are. Besides, removing such materials from school libraries will not remove access via the internet. Would these parents prefer that their progeny learn from the internet vs. sensible class discussions?

Yolanda B. Taylor.