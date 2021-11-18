Letters to the Editor for Nov. 19, 2021: By the numbers, a way to identify political chambers

By the numbers, a way to

identify political chambers

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Wouldn't it be nice if each voting district in Virginia had a unique numeral?

Virginia's districts for Congress (11), state Senate (40) and House of Delegates (100) often have overlapping numbers because the sequencing starts with 1 for all three bodies. If a district is referred to by number only, there could be confusion.

One solution would be to leave congressional districts numbered 1 through 11, but use 100-139 for the state Senate and 200-299 for the state House. This would give every district a distinct number and could help immediately clarify which lawmaking chamber is at issue.

Janet I. Trettner.