Letters to the Editor for Nov. 19, 2021: For U.S. and China, a new route for climate progress

For U.S. and China, a new

route for climate progress

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

I read with interest the recent Associated Press news article on efforts by the U.S. and China to cooperate on climate solutions. As China is the top carbon polluter today and we are in second place, our shared efforts to address greenhouse gas emissions are significant and positive.

It is worth noting, however, that basing this effort on good intentions and promises of President-for-life Xi Jinping is not the best approach.

For many years, our two nations each have used the other's bad behavior on climate change as an excuse to do little or nothing to solve it. We need a new dynamic in which we compete to do good, rather than to do nothing. The best way to do this is for the United States to price our carbon with cash back to citizens, then follow up by enacting tariffs against nations that refuse to price their own carbon.