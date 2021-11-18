 Skip to main content
Letters to the Editor for Nov. 19, 2021: Lost chance for bipartisan spirit on infrastructure
Editor, Times-Dispatch:

It is disappointing to see that none of Virginia's Republican members of Congress crossed party lines to vote in favor of the federal infrastructure bill that passed in the U.S. House this month and was just signed into law. For them to deny the need to upgrade our roads, bridges, railroads and airports is taking party loyalty to the extreme.

Former President Donald Trump talked a lot about the need for infrastructure — and probably would have gotten their support if he made the effort.

Steve Bailey.

Richmond.

