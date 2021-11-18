Letters to the Editor for Nov. 19, 2021: Remembering a powerful presence in local medicine

Remembering a powerful
presence in local medicine
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Reading the recent death notice of Dr. Walter Lawrence Jr. was sad but mostly instructive as a life well-lived. While I had little contact with him at the Medical College of Virginia during my training — I was on the medical side, and he was a surgeon — his name always was in the air.
In later years, we should all remember him as a wise contributor to these letters, providing reasoned input on important health care issues of the day. Godspeed, Dr. Lawrence.
Jeffery Schul, M.D.
Richmond.