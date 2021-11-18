 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letters to the Editor for Nov. 19, 2021: Remembering a powerful presence in local medicine
0 Comments

Letters to the Editor for Nov. 19, 2021: Remembering a powerful presence in local medicine

  • 0

Remembering a powerful

presence in local medicine

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Reading the recent death notice of Dr. Walter Lawrence Jr. was sad but mostly instructive as a life well-lived. While I had little contact with him at the Medical College of Virginia during my training — I was on the medical side, and he was a surgeon — his name always was in the air.

In later years, we should all remember him as a wise contributor to these letters, providing reasoned input on important health care issues of the day. Godspeed, Dr. Lawrence.

Jeffery Schul, M.D.

Richmond.

0 Comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News