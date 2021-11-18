Letters to the Editor for Nov. 19, 2021: Remembering Lincoln and the Gettysburg Address

Remembering Lincoln and

the Gettysburg Address

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

November 19 does not leap from the calendar, but on that day, scores of years ago, a cemetery to fallen soldiers was dedicated in a small crossroads town in Pennsylvania. The ceremony's primary speaker, a renowned orator, spoke for two hours without looking at his text. A hymn followed.

Then another speaker rose to deliver a few appropriate remarks. He began by reminding his audience that the nation was conceived in liberty with a commitment to equality. He honored the soldiers who died so that the nation might live. He challenged the living to finish the work toward a new birth of freedom. He concluded with the confident assertion that representative government was here to stay. He sat down, and a dirge and benediction closed the ceremony.

Abraham Lincoln's Gettysburg Address ran less than 300 words without reference to any particular person. Union went unspoken, but "nation" was invoked five times. Imagery of birth, death and rebirth was crafted to put forth the equality, sacrifice and sovereignty of the people. The living and the dead were joined by their devotion to the still-young nation's fragile experiment in popular government.