Letters to the Editor for Nov. 19, 2021: RPS backing off vaccine mandate is a step back
Letters to the Editor for Nov. 19, 2021: RPS backing off vaccine mandate is a step back

RPS backing off vaccine

mandate is a step back

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

With Richmond Public Schools watering down its COVID vaccine mandate, Michael Paul Williams' recent column about holdouts should be required reading before they take their first COVID test, and then again before their second test and so on.

When I was growing up in the 1940s and ’50s, we knew we had individual freedoms, but we also knew that with those freedoms came responsibilities. We talked about doing things for the common good. Not so much anymore.

John H. Borgard.

Richmond.

Breaking News