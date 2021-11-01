 Skip to main content
Letters to the Editor for Nov. 2, 2021: Acknowledging the voices and experiences at Walker
Letters to the Editor for Nov. 2, 2021: Acknowledging the voices and experiences at Walker

Acknowledging the voices

and experiences at Walker

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

As a new Maggie L. Walker Governor's School parent, I want to acknowledge and thank Maggie Walker students Mariam Jafari-Nassali and Dominant Turner, who shared their experiences in the recent series of news stories and videos about diversity in the state's Governor's Schools. I was struck by their thoughtfulness, and I want to acknowledge their courage in speaking their truth on the record. Their voices are important, as are the voices of Black alumni who also shared their perspectives.

Adria Scharf.

Richmond.

