Letters to the Editor for Nov. 2, 2021: Acknowledging the voices and experiences at Walker

Acknowledging the voices

and experiences at Walker

As a new Maggie L. Walker Governor's School parent, I want to acknowledge and thank Maggie Walker students Mariam Jafari-Nassali and Dominant Turner, who shared their experiences in the recent series of news stories and videos about diversity in the state's Governor's Schools. I was struck by their thoughtfulness, and I want to acknowledge their courage in speaking their truth on the record. Their voices are important, as are the voices of Black alumni who also shared their perspectives.